Spain set to go with a switched-up centre-back pairing against Albania

With Spain having already confirmed their status in the last 16 of Euro 2024 with their win over Italy, their final group game can be an opportunity to switch things up and ensure that they will have the best possible team going forward.

It is with this in mind, then, that Spain look set to use a completely new centre-back pairing in their final group game, in an effort to preserve players for the knockout stages.

As per Diario AS, Spain are set to start Daniel Vivian and Aymeric Laporte in the centre of defence in their final group game against Albania on Monday.

This is due to a couple of reasons, firstly, Nacho has been struggling with an injury ever since the first group match against Croatia, when he received a knock.

The other issue is with Robin Le Normand, who received a yellow card in the match against Italy, meaning he will be suspended should he receive another.

Spain will hope that by taking this precaution, they will ensure they have a full selection of defenders come the round of 16, which begins on the 29th of June.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie