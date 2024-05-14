Spain’s Sergio Ramos ‘in advanced talks’ with San Diego FC: report

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — One of the best defenders in the world may be coming to San Diego’s new Major League Soccer team.

Spanish star Sergio Ramos is in advanced talks with San Diego FC, The Athletic reported on Monday.

Ramos, who currently plays for Sevilla FC, will be a free agent this summer after his contract with his boyhood club expires, according to the sports journalism website.

“A source briefed on the situation says Ramos has other offers around the globe in addition to San Diego, which will debut in MLS in 2025,” The Athletic reported.

Series of earthquakes near Mexican border rattle San Diego County

The 38-year-old has won four Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles with Real Madrid. When he left for PSG, Ramos captured two French League titles.

Ramos was an integral part of the Spanish national team’s 2010 World Cup victory, as well as back-to-back UEFA European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

A deal is not yet agreed or finalized between Ramos and San Diego FC, the report said.

In April, The Athletic reported Mexico’s Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano linked to San Diego FC.

Other players on San Diego FC’s roster are forward Marcus Ingvartsen and defensive midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, both from Danish Superliga and Right to Dream member Club FC Nordsjaelland. In December, a 17-year-old San Diegan, Goalkeeper Duran Ferree, was the first player signed to the newly-formed local team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.