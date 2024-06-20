Spain seal qualification to Euro 2024 knockout stages with dominant win over Italy

Spain are through to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 as the second side to confirm their place following hosts Germany. La Roja only managed a single goal against Italy, but they could scarcely have been more dominant in the match.

Luis de la Fuente was forced into a single change from the Croatia win, with Nacho Fernandez left out as a late precaution for Aymeric Laporte. It made little difference to them though, with Spain looking much more sturdy in defence against Italy. The only issue was they were much less clinical than in their first game.