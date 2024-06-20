Spain saunter into Euro last 16 as group winners after beating Italy

Spain's players celebrate after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B soccer match between Spain and Italy at Arena auf Schalke. David Inderlied/dpa

Spain deservedly reached the last 16 at Euro 2024 and topped Group B following a 1-0 win over holders Italy on Thursday - and it could have been many more.

A fifth own goal of the tournament, the second most ever at a Euros, from Riccardo Calafiori 10 minutes into the second half meant dominant Spain joined Germany in sealing their passage into the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Man of the Match Nico Williams said: "I'm very happy, the game went well. We showed that we want to do something big at this European Championship. The coach asks me to go forward a lot and today I was able to show that."

Croatia and Albania drew 2-2 in the other group match on Wednesday so Italy are still in second place thanks to their 2-1 win over the Albanians first up, but top spot is now beyond them due to head-to-heads.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti said: "Freshness made the difference, they were much fresher than us. They created problems for us in terms of speed and their choices, and it showed."

Spain made one change from the 3-0 win over Croatia as fit again Aymeric Laporte came in for Nacho to partner Robin Le Normand - meaning both Spain centre backs were born in France.

Italy, without the well-known stars of old, kept faith with the same team as they faced the Spanish for the fifth straight Euros.

Three-times winners Spain, watched in the Schalke stadium by King Felipe VI, almost scored in the second minute when Pedri's header was tipped over by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Nations League champions continued to have the upper hand and Williams flashed a header wide while captain Alvaro Morata and the superb Fabian Ruiz were denied.

The Azzurri were struggling to mount any meaningful attacks and were relieved to go in at the break at 0-0 after some dogged defending.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente meanwhile was pondering a yellow card for influential midfielder Rodri, who will miss the next group match with Albania on Monday - a dead game for Spain.

Spalletti threw on Andrea Cambiaso for Jorginho as well as Bryan Cristante for Davide Frattesi at half-time and combative midfielder Cristante was booked almost immediately.

Pedri soon missed another golden chance as Spain kept on probing, with wingers Williams and Lamine Yamal - at 16 the youngest player at a Euros - constant threats.

It was Williams' shimmy and cross on 55 minutes which led to Donnarumma's outstretched glove deflecting the ball onto Calafiori's knee and he could nothing but watch it fly into the goal.

Own goal is the clear top scorer so far in Germany, with Scotland's goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with the Swiss also initially credited as one before Scott McTominay was given the benefit of the doubt.

Spain, along with the hosts, have looked the most effective side so far at these Euros but they tired and gave themselves a nervous finish against Italy by not getting a second goal.