Spain saunter into Euro last 16 as group winners after beating Italy

Italy's Riccardo Calafiori (2-R) scores an own goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B soccer match between Spain and Italy at Arena auf Schalke. David Inderlied/dpa

Spain deservedly reached the last 16 at Euro 2024 and topped Group B following a 1-0 win over holders Italy on Thursday - and it could have been many more.

A fifth own goal of the tournament, the second most ever at a Euros, from Riccardo Calafiori 10 minutes into the second half meant dominant Spain joined Germany in sealing their passage into the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Croatia and Albania drew 2-2 in the other group match on Wednesday so Italy are still in second place thanks to their 2-1 win over the Albanians first up, but top spot is now beyond them due to head-to-heads.

Three-times winners Spain, watched in the Schalke stadium by King Felipe VI, almost scored in the second minute whe Pedri's header was tipped over by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Nations League champions continued to have the upper hand and Nico Williams flashed a header wide while captain Alvaro Morata and the superb Fabian Ruiz were denied.

The Azzurri were struggling to mount any meaningful attacks and were relieved to go in at the break at 0-0 after some dogged defending.

Pedri missed another golden chance after the interval as Spain kept on probing, with wingers Williams and Lamine Yamal - at 16 the youngest player at a Euros - constant threats.

It was Williams' shimmy and cross on 55 minutes which led to Donnarumma's outstretched glove deflecting the ball onto Calafiori's knee and he could nothing but watch it fly into the goal.