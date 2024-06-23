Spain at risk of breaking German law due to Lamine Yamal

Anyone who has been following Spain at Euro 2024 will have been suitably impressed by Lamine Yamal, and unable to escape the fact that he is just 16 years old. It could theoretically end up in Spain seeing a fine if he goes far in the tournament though, due to his age.

Under German law, under-18s in Germany, whether foreign or German, are not allowed to work past 20:00, in order to protect them in the workplace. However BILD (as carried by Cadena Cope) do note that there are exceptions for athletes to play until 23:00, but that includes time to shower and complete media duties. Certainly it would be tight if he plays the full match against Albania too, having come off after 71 minutes against Italy.

However should Spain play one of the 21:00 kick-offs in the knockout stages, and Lamine Yamal be involved as the game goes to extra time. La Roja would be exposed to a potential €30k fine if the German authorities decide to act. It has also been suggested that this is merely a threat, and unlikely to be enforced.

It would certainly be a major surprise if legal action was taken against La Roja, given the late games are unlikely to be harmful to Lamine Yamal’s safety or well-being. It is another anecdote that can be added to the Lamine Yamal story though, with all number of records falling as the youngest player to reach certain milestones, as well as much chuckling about the fact he has been doing his homework during the tournament.