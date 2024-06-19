Spain predicted lineup vs Italy - Euro 2024

Spain couldn't have made a better start to their Euro 2024 campaign against Croatia on Saturday, but another big test for Luis de la Fuente's side beckons.

The manager was quick to praise his "brilliant generation" of "insatiable" players following Spain's 3-0 win in Berlin. La Furia Roja completely overwhelmed Croatia in the opening period, but not all because of their trademark technical mastery.

Italy are the next to feel the brunt of this evolving Spanish team that looks set to enjoy a deep run in Germany this summer.

A victory would allow De la Fuente to rest and rotate against Albania on Matchday 3, so here's the team he could pick for Thursday's game in Gelsenkirchen.

Spain predicted lineup vs Italy (4-3-3)

GK: Unai Simon - Simon has endured a fairly up-and-down international career to date, but Saturday's win was a high point for the Athletic Club goalkeeper as he saved a penalty from Bruno Petkovic to preserve his clean sheet.

RB: Dani Carvajal - Carvajal was used relentlessly by Carlo Ancelotti last season and likely won't earn much respite this summer. The right-back opened his account for the tournament in Berlin.

CB: Nacho Fernandez - Having worked his way into De la Fuente's thinking following a fine season at Real Madrid, Nacho is now set to play a big role for his country in Germany.

CB: Robin Le Normand - Aymeric Laporte is building up his fitness, but Le Normand got the nod on Matchday 1 and is expected to retain his place.

LB: Marc Cucurella - The Chelsea man was preferred to Alejandro Grimaldo against Croatia, with De la Fuente opting against a gung-ho approach out wide by deploying the Bayer Leverkusen output machine.

CM: Rodri - A booking in Berlin meant Rodri's campaign didn't get off to a completely perfect start and the Manchester City midfielder will have to be careful until the quarter-finals to avoid a suspension.

CM: Pedri - Pedri's minutes will have to be carefully managed this summer, but a rest is more likely against Albania if Spain can get the job done on Thursday.

CM: Fabian Ruiz - The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder snatched the final spot up for grabs in Spain's midfield by scoring a fine solo goal in Saturday's win.

RW: Lamine Yamal - The 16-year-old enjoyed his first taste of major tournament football on Saturday and took to it like it was any other occasion. Yamal set up Carvajal in Spain's 3-0 win.

ST: Alvaro Morata - The skipper ensured his Euro 2024 campaign started on the right foot as he opened the scoring in Saturday's convincing win. Reports in Italy suggest Luciano Spalletti will make a defensive change to combat Morata's threat.

LW: Nico Williams - The Athletic Club winger's trickery, speed and variation epitomises this new-look Spain, although several players are competing for minutes down the left.