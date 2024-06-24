Spain predicted lineup vs Albania - Euro 2024

Spain became the first side to book their place in the Euro 2024 round of 16 as group winners following a convincing 1-0 win over Italy on matchday two, and their group stage concludes against Albania on Monday night.

Luis de la Fuente's Roja have been utterly imperious through 180 minutes in Germany this summer, dismantling two of FIFA's top ten ranked nations in their opening two group games.

Their productive start and progression into the last16 as group victors allows De la Fuente to rest and rotate in Dusseldorf. Spain are facing a plucky Albania side that have already shown they're capable of springing a surprise.

Here's how Spain could line up for their final Group C encounter on Monday night.

Spain predicted lineup vs Albania (4-3-3)

GK: Unai Simon - Wholesale changes are expected from the manager, but starting goalkeeper Simon, who's enjoyed a quiet tournament so far, could keep his place.

RB: Jesus Navas - Dani Carvajal is walking the suspension tightrope and will almost certainly be preserved for the round of 16. Veteran Navas should come in for his first minutes of the tournament.

CB: Dani Vivian - Nacho Fernandez is suffering with a hamstring problem and will be rested for the knockouts. 24-year-old Vivian has earned just two caps for the national team having made his debut earlier this year amid an impressive season with Athletic Club.

CB: Aymeric Laporte - The former Manchester City defender entered the tournament with a minor knock and has built up his fitness throughout the group stage. He'll get a chance to impress on Monday and will hope to play his way into the round of 16 XI.

LB: Alejandro Grimaldo - Marc Cucurella has so far sidelined Grimaldo, with the Chelsea left-back starting Euro 2024 superbly. The Bayer Leverkusen star suits De la Fuente's high-octane approach and will fly up and down the left flank.

CM: Martin Zubimendi - Arsenal are one of several clubs keeping a close eye on Zubimendi this summer, with the elegant holding midfielder set to earn his first start of the tournament in the absence of the suspended Rodri.

CM: Mikel Merino - Merino had a chance of being the third member of this Spain midfield, but De la Fuente opted for PSG's Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri and Pedri. Thus, Merino has been limited to 24 minutes off the bench.

CM: Alex Baena - Pedri will be wrapped in cotton wool for Monday's game given his injury history, allowing 22-year-old Baena a chance to shine on the big stage. The Villarreal midfielder has just four caps to his name.

RW: Ferran Torres - The Barcelona forward typically impresses for the national team, but he's been sidelined by a 16-year-old at Euro 2024. Lamine Yamal has earned his place as Spain's starting right winger, but Torres should get the nod against Albania.

ST: Dani Olmo - De la Fuente could stick with the theme of the tournament and opt for a traditional #9 in Joselu, but the manager also has Olmo to call upon. The RB Leipzig star has shone in multiple roles over the years and could operate as a withdrawn forward in Dusseldorf.

LW: Mikel Oyarzabal - The Real Sociedad winger entered Euro 2024 in fine form, but Nico Williams' brilliance has limited Oyarzabal to just 37 minutes of action so far this summer. He's a certainty to come into the side on Monday.