Spain playmaker closing in on legendary figure after latest assist 👀

Spain are already assured of a place in EURO 2024’s knockout stage but look set to do so as group winners.

The two-time champions took an early lead in their final Group B encounter with Albania on Monday courtesy of Ferran Torres.

But it was the Barcelona forward’s teammate Dani Olmo who stole the spotlight after closing in on a member of La Roja’s legendary ‘tiki taka’ team.

The RB Leipzig playmaker’s assist put him to within just one of Cesc Fàbregas after just seven appearances at the European Championships.

The deeper Spain go into this tournament, the closer Olmo will come to eclipsing the Premier League legend’s haul.