Spain playmaker closing in on legendary figure after latest assist 👀

Spain are already assured of a place in EURO 2024’s knockout stage but look set to do so as group winners.

The two-time champions took an early lead in their final Group B encounter with Albania on Monday courtesy of Ferran Torres.

But it was the Barcelona forward’s teammate Dani Olmo who stole the spotlight after closing in on a member of La Roja’s legendary ‘tiki taka’ team.

The RB Leipzig playmaker’s assist put him to within just one of Cesc Fàbregas after just seven appearances at the European Championships.

Only Cesc Fabregas (5) has provided more assists for Spain at the European Championships than Dani Olmo (4) since @optajoe records began in 1968. Tonight is just his 7th appearance. 👏#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/nNFdwRotzk — Squawka (@Squawka) June 24, 2024

The deeper Spain go into this tournament, the closer Olmo will come to eclipsing the Premier League legend’s haul.