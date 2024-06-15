Spain pair dismiss injury concerns after Croatia win

Spain duo Alvaro Morata and Rodri Hernandez did not suffer significant injuries in the 3-0 Euro 2024 win over Croatia.

La Roja stormed to victory in Berlin as Luis de la Fuente’s team got their Group B campaign off to a perfect start in the German capital.

Morata got the ball rolling with the opening goal as he moved up to seven career goals scored in the competition.

However, despite the positivity for de la Fuente at full time, there was a slight concern over his experienced pair.

Morata was withdrawn in the final 25 minutes, following an impact injury, and Rodri succumbed to cramp in the final moments.

Neither is a concern for the second group game against Italy on June 20 in Gelsenkirchen and Morata confirmed no issue in his post match interview.

De la Fuente could stick with an unchanged starting team against the holders with his substitutions against Croatia motivated by precautions.

Images via Getty Images