Spain midfielder backs Barcelona wonderkid to win Ballon d’Or in the future

Although Barcelona fell short domestically, failing to secure any major trophies, many of the Blaugrana players have stepped up for their respective national teams in a bid to redeem themselves.

Indeed, the likes of Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan, and Jules Kounde have particularly shone bright, but Lamine Yamal has arguably taken the cake with his dazzling displays for Spain.

Forming a devastating wing partnership with Nico Williams, the pair tore Italy to shreds in La Roja’s most recent encounter.

Fabian Ruiz holds Williams and Yamal in high regard

Now, Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who scored a great goal in the opening game against Croatia, has come out to praise Barcelona’s young starlet Lamine Yamal as well as Athletic Club speedster Nico Williams.

“Lamine and Nico are on their way to winning the Ballon d’Or and I am sure that they will continue to grow and have a present and future,” he boldly professed in an interview with AS.

Ruiz expects great things from Lamine and Nico. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Yamal, just 16, has been enjoying a meteoric rise to the top, with his sharp decision-making, creativity, and devilishly deft dribbling coming to the forefront on the grand stage.

In the first game against Croatia, the youngster assisted Carvajal with a fantastic cross, while he fashioned some great chances against Italy.

Meanwhile, his partner in crime, Nico Williams, is similarly benefiting from the increased exposure, with the left-winger tormenting Giovanni Di Lorenzo in his most recent match.

They still have their whole careers ahead of them, but such rapid progress indicates a place on the Ballon d’Or podium in the near future cannot be ruled out.

Barcelona aiming to recreate wing partnership at Barcelona

Indeed, reports have argued that the Catalan giants have made Nico Williams their number-one transfer target.

While the 21-year-old has not opened up to the possibility of a departure just yet, Barcelona continues to observe his situation vigilantly and aspire to secure his signature.