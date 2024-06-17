From Spain: Manchester City set eight-figure asking price for five-trophy defender

Manchester City are set to demand an eight-figure fee for full-back Sergio Gomez this summer, amid La Liga interest.

The 23-year-old has won five trophies including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League since moving to the Etihad Stadium from RSC Anderlecht in August 2022, but made just four starts for Manchester City during the recent campaign.

Gomez was an unused substitute on 35 occasions during the 2023/24 campaign and hasn’t featured for Pep Guardiola’s side since April’s win over Brighton at the AMEX Stadium, leading to speculation surrounding the Spaniard’s future in east Manchester.

The full-back is one of several Manchester City first-team players who could look to leave the Etihad Stadium in search of more regular minutes this summer, with La Liga side Real Sociedad currently leading the pursuit for the 23-year-olds signature.

Gomez made his Manchester City debut against Crystal Palace, and was actually handed his first start against Spanish opposition, starting in a Champions League clash against Sevilla in September 2022.

The defender has featured in seven different competitions for the Sky Blues, and was even linked with a possible loan move to Burnley, after the Spaniard worked under Vincent Kompany at RSC Anderlecht.

A loan move could be on the cards this summer however, as current front-runners Real Sociedad discovered Manchester City’s asking price to sanction the sale of the 23-year-old.

Manchester City have reportedly slapped a €15 million price tag on Gomez this summer, with the full-back having cost the Sky Blues £11 million in 2023.

Real Sociedad became aware of the price tag during face-to-talks with Manchester City bosses last week, with the eight-figure fee currently considered too high for the Spanish club, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The €15 million fee has been deemed as ‘inaccessible’, and as a result any summer move to San Sebastian will require ‘creative formulas’ to be offered by Real Sociedad to the Premier League champions.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could face a similar fate, with the Englishman having returned to the Etihad Stadium following the conclusion of a short-term loan spell with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Phillips has made just six starts since his arrival in 2022, and has been linked with both Everton and Fulham this summer.