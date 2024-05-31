Spain manager tips Real Madrid to win the Champions League – ‘Nobody can do what they do’

In just one day, Real Madrid will be presented the opportunity to put a bow on their campaign.

Taking on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final, the Merengues face the prospect of lifting their 15th European title.

Now, Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente has touched upon Real Madrid’s prospects in the final, giving his take on who is likely to emerge victorious via Mundo Deportivo.

Siding with Real Madrid

Luis de la Fuente acknowledges that declaring an outright winner in such a high-stakes clash is difficult.

However, he believes that predicting the winner becomes somewhat easier when Real Madrid is involved because of their unique capabilities and history of success.

“Making predictions when the two best teams in Europe are playing in the final, because they have earned the right to be there, is really difficult,” he remarked.

“But, respecting all the clubs, it’s less difficult when Real Madrid is there, because nobody can do what they do.”

UCL No. 15 incoming? (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

“The experience they have and their footballing potential, despite the fact that they have a great team in front of them, invites us to think that they can win the fifteenth,” the Spain manager added.

De la Fuente added that he would personally be rooting for Real Madrid and hopes the final will live up to the billing.

“I want Real Madrid to win and I hope it will be a great final for the spectators. It would be difficult for Real Madrid to escape this final,” he remarked.

The Real Madrid players who will participate in Euros 2024

Just a few days ago, the Spanish national team manager announced the preliminary squad list for the Euro 2024.

Dani Carvajal, Joselu, and Nacho Fernandez have all been called up, with Luis De la Fuente banking on Los Blancos’ veterans.

Other Spanish players at Real Madrid including Fran Garcia, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dani Ceballos, and Lucas Vazquez found no place on the team.