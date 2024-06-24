Spain manager Luis de la Fuente praises unique achievement in ‘history of Euros or World Cups’

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente was understandably in good spirits after his side won 1-0 over Albania, following an early Ferran Torres goal. It was his 20th and levelled his international tally with legendary striker Zarra.

It also sent La Roja through with a 100% record from Group B, dubbed the group of death before Euro 2024, and saw David Raya and Unai Simon keep three clean sheets. It had de la Fuente excited.

“Excitement is free and we are top, but we have our feet on the ground. You have to generate a positive feeling and desire to achieve something important. What we are doing has a lot of merit. Winning and keeping clean sheets [in all three games] has never happened in the history of Euros or World Cups.”

Despite psyching people up about their excellent showing so far, de la Fuente spent the second half of his press conference playing down their new-found position of favourites to win it, along with the likes of England, France and Germany.

“We are very happy that they recognise the talent we have, but it is worthless. The best will be in the round of 16, but being a favourite does not give it more value. We already know what Spain is like and one day you are at the top and the next you are worthless. Recognition to the players because they are generating excitement.”

🗣️ Luis de la Fuente: "Cerrar la fase de grupos imbatidos es trabajo de equipo. Un equipo es tanto ataque como defensa". ➡️ "No queríamos un partido abierto en la segunda parte, pero nos ha demostrado que el equipo está muy unido y comprometido".#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/zhLFE6WyO5 — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 24, 2024

“Of course we have room for improvement because we are not satisfied. Of course everything can be improved. I am the first to say so.”

Excitement is certainly growing in Spain about their prospects. After beating Italy, La Roja were declared by many as the best team in the tournament so far, and now with one game to go in the final four groups, only Portugal can maintain a 100% record. In addition to a smooth game for Spain, they also managed to do so while rotating almost the entire team.