Spain manager Luis de la Fuente proud after Italy win – ‘There’s no better team than ours’

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has declared himself delighted and proud of his side following their 1-0 win over Italy in Group B of Euro 2024. It’s a result that sees La Roja through to the knockout round and within a point against Albania of top spot.

De la Fuente’s men dominated the matchg, and the only thing missing was their finishing. Pedri, Nico Williams and Ayoze Perez all spurned clear chances to extend the gap throughout the match, but the general sentiment was one of euphoria for the Spanish national team.

“I am delighted and proud of how they have beaten the current European champion. They will raise their level in future games. I already said that there is no better team than ours, as long as we continue working with humility. We haven’t done anything yet. Prudence, humility and respect. We will not lose our minds,” said de la Fuente after the match to Marca.

He would go on to praise Marc Cucurella’s performance, and also confirmed Nacho Fernandez had missed out due to some minor muscle discomfort, with Aymeric Laporte taking his place. The rookie Spain manager also agreed that it was their best performance since he took over.

“I think it is the best game [of my tenure], because of the structure, because of the excitement. It was the most complete. I never tire of advertising the national product. We are the best in the world, playing many versions of the game. It is a magnificent generation. I have acknowledged to the team the potential they have. Italy seemed less good because of the level that Spain has shown. We are making our way and let them think we can win.”

De la Fuente is managing in his first major tournament for Spain at the age of 62, having spent the majority of his career in the Spanish youth teams. He has experience with most of the players in the squad though from his work at the under-21 and under-19 side, and it appears he is getting the most out of them so far.