Spain lead England 1-0 at half-time in Women's World Cup final

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring against England in the Women's World Cup final (Saeed KHAN)

Spain led European champions England 1-0 at half-time in an action-packed Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Captain Olga Carmona fired Spain ahead in the 29th minute, coolly finishing in the right-hand corner after a rapid counter-attack.

England's best chance came from Lauren Hemp, who rattled the crossbar with a powerful strike as both teams bid to win the World Cup for the first time.

The game was briefly interrupted by a fan running on the pitch wearing a 'Free Ukraine' T-shirt before being tackled by security.

