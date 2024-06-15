Spain kick off Euro 2024 with Croatia cruise

Spain secured a perfect start to their Euro 2024 campaign as La Roja stormed to a 3-0 win over Croatia in Berlin.

La Roja secured victory via a superb first half performance with Luis de la Fuente’s team three goals ahead at the break in the German capital.

Despite a low key start, as both sides looked to edge each other out, Spain burst into life to convert their first real chance on the half hour mark.

Captain Alvaro Morata raced clear onto Fabian Ruiz’s fantastic pass as the Atletico Madrid striker slotted home his seventh European Championship goal.

Ruiz quickly seized the initiative again just minutes later as he lashed home from the edge of the Croatia box.

However, there was still time for a third Spain goal before the break, as Dani Carvajal poked home his first ever international goal.

Teenage superstar Lamine Yamal was superbly denied a European Championship debut goal after the restart and Croatia were denied a late goal by VAR.

Unai Simon kept out Bruno Petkovic’s penalty, but despite the veteran striker slotting home the rebound, the goal was chalked off due to encroachment into the box by Croatia when the spot kick was taken.

Up next for de la Fuente’s charges is a clash with defending champions Italy on June 20 in Gelsenkirchen.

