Spain keeper Simon to undergo wrist surgery after Euro 2024

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon in action during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion. Andreas Gora/dpa

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon will undergo wrist surgery after Euro 2024, but stressed that the injury shouldn't be a problem during the tournament.

"It's nothing that prevents me from playing as I've shown over the course of the season. I don't want to give it any importance until the Euros is over because I'm focussing on that," he told a news conference on Monday.

Simon has been dealing with wrist issues for some time, but he didn't want to go into details about the injury ahead of Spain's second group stage game against title holders Italy on Thursday.

"Everything can be explained after the Euros," he said.

Simon is considered a penalty specialist and could be a valuable asset for the triple champions Spain in the knock-out stages should they advance.

He saved Bruno Petkovic's penalty in Spain's first Euro match against Croatia, and three of of four in the past La Liga season with Athletic Bilbao.

"I think about where the opponent is going to shoot and try to save. There's no more mystery," he said.