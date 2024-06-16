Spain to 'keep feet on the ground' after great Euro 2024 start

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Spain started Euro 2024 with an impressive 3-0 win against Croatia on Saturday in Berlin, but coach Luis de la Fuente asked his players to "keep our feet on the ground."

"In five days we have an important game against Italy so of course we're going to think about that. We have to stay calm, our target is still very far away. We have to keep our feet on the ground," he said in a news conference.

Spain quickly built a 2-0 lead when man-of-the-match Fabian Ruiz set up Alvaro Morata in the 29th minute and scored a superb second himself three minutes later. Dani Carvajal added a third shortly before the break in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

They were never really threatened by Croatia, who thought they pulled one back in the 80th after Bruno Petkovic had a penalty saved by Unai Simon but got the ball back to score.

The goal, however, was ruled out because Ivan Perisic, who assisted Petkovic, already had one foot in the penalty area when the spot-kick was taken.

De la Fuente said he was "very pleased" with his team's performance, "especially pleased for everyone who's been working so hard."

"We have a relentless desire to work hard and improve and also the ambition of getting better," he said.

Spain are joint record triple Euro champions with this year's hosts Germany, lifting the trophy in 1964, 2008 and 2012. They were semi-finalists last time out in 2021 and are now rated a contender again.

They play defending champions Italy on Thursday and the final group match against Albania on June 24.

Ruiz stressed it was "really important to start with a win" because "it gives us a boost of confidence," but added: "I don't know if we're the favourites or not, but we're going to fight until the end to become champions."

Both captain Morata, and Rodri who took the armband after he went off, are set to be fit for the Italy game despite being substituted with minor problems against Croatia.

Morata said: "I'll be ready to face Italy. It was just a knock."

De la Fuente added: "Rodri was tired, he had a bit of cramp but nothing bad. We hope everyone will be fit for the next game."

Spain's Alvaro Morata (R) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa