Spain and Italy name lineups for EUROs clash

peter fitzpatrick
Spain and Italy have named their starting lineups for their EURO 2024 Group B clash in Gelsenkirchen.

Luis de la Fuente makes one change to the side that cruised past Croatia 3-0 on Saturday, Aymeric Laporte coming in for Nacho. The Real Madrid captain is reported to have suffered a knock in training.

Luciano Spalletti names an unchanged side from the one that came from behind to beat Albania 2-1.

Both sides can qualify for the round of 16 with a win tonight. What do you think of the teams and the game to come?