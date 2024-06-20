Spain and Italy name lineups for EUROs clash
Spain and Italy have named their starting lineups for their EURO 2024 Group B clash in Gelsenkirchen.
Luis de la Fuente makes one change to the side that cruised past Croatia 3-0 on Saturday, Aymeric Laporte coming in for Nacho. The Real Madrid captain is reported to have suffered a knock in training.
Spain starting XI to face Italy: Unai Simón – Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella – Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz – Lamine Yamal, Morata, Nico Williams#EURO2024 | 🇪🇸🆚🇮🇹 | #ESPITA
Luciano Spalletti names an unchanged side from the one that came from behind to beat Albania 2-1.
Our boys to take on Spain! 📋 🇮🇹#ESPITA #EURO2024 #Azzurri #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/ofHE1N9bKz
Both sides can qualify for the round of 16 with a win tonight. What do you think of the teams and the game to come?