Spain-Italy European Championship Group Stage Match Draws 1.8M Viewers On Fox
Fox saw continued momentum for the European Championship as it closed out its first week.
Spain took down Italy in Thursday’s UEFA European Championship Group Stage match with a U.S. audience of 1.8M viewers. That’s a 95% lift from the equivalent Thursday Euro Group Stage telecast in 2021, which was Netherlands vs. Austria with an audience of 926,000, according to Fox.
The Spain-Italy match, which peaked with about 2.2M viewers, is also up 107% from 2021’s Euro Group Stage afternoon weekday match average, which was around 872,000 viewers.
On Wednesday, 1.2M tuned in to watch Scotland and Switzerland play to a 1-1 draw, marking a 26% increase from the comparable Wednesday Euro Group Stage telecast in 2021 (which saw about 976,000 viewers).
Compared to 2021’s afternoon weekday average for the Group Stage matches, the Scotland-Switzerland match was up around 41%.
The competition continues Monday with two matches. Albania takes on Spain while Croatia goes up against Italy. Both matches begin at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.
