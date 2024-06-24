🚨 Spain make huge changes to their XI for their clash with Albania
Albania and Spain face off in one of two final Group B matches this evening with Spain already through as group winners.
With just one point from two games, Albania are neck-and-neck with Croatia in the table and would be eliminated with anything less than a win.
It's possible that they could go through as runners-up if they beat Spain and Italy lose to Croatia, that is if they have a superior goal difference to Croatia.
Here's how La Roja line up.
🚨 OFFICIAL SPAIN XI! pic.twitter.com/7chhEkLAcB
— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 24, 2024
Luis de la Fuente has made ten changes to the side, including given Ferran Torres a start in the attack.