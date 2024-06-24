🚨 Spain make huge changes to their XI for their clash with Albania

Albania and Spain face off in one of two final Group B matches this evening with Spain already through as group winners.

With just one point from two games, Albania are neck-and-neck with Croatia in the table and would be eliminated with anything less than a win.

It's possible that they could go through as runners-up if they beat Spain and Italy lose to Croatia, that is if they have a superior goal difference to Croatia.

Here's how La Roja line up.

Luis de la Fuente has made ten changes to the side, including given Ferran Torres a start in the attack.