Spain’s Fabian Ruiz credits Real Madrid assistant with step up – ‘If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be here’

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz would not have been in many team of the tournament predictions at the start of Euro 2024, but through two games, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been amongst the very best. Speaking from the Spain camp he gave a large chunk opf the credit for his career so far to Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti.

Fabian crossed paths with the Ancelottis first in 2018, when he moved to Napoli from Real Betis for a fee of €30m. At the time he was one of the most promising midfielders in Spain, but neither was he thought of as a top player.

“Meeting him was a very important step in my career. From the beginning he backed me, and it was not easy to pay what Napoli paid for me, a player who had not played much in La Liga with Betis. If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be here.”

He also revealed that his idols growing up were mostly Real Betis icons, but Xavi Hernandez no doubt inspired much of the following generation during Spain’s golden era between 2008 and 2012.

“I have always focused on those from Betis: Capi, Joaquin… and as he started growing up, Xavi,” he told La SER, as carried by Diario AS.

Ancelotti junior has been highly praised by the Madrid media since returning to the club with his father. He is credited with much of the tactical work on a day to day business, although he agrees the strategy with Carlo. The young coach speaks several languages and is preparing for a life in management once Carlo retires.