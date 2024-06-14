Spain Euro 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Having once dominated international football, expectations are more subdued for Spain at Euro 2024.

The team stacked with superstars that won the Euros in 2008 and 2010, as well as the FIFA World Cup in 2010, has long since faded, replaced by a talented but more modest group of players. As a result, La Roja will not be considered the overwhelming favourites for this summer's tournament in Germany.

Having said that, Spain were a handful at Euro 2020 and were a penalty shootout away from reaching the final of the tournament. The 2023 UEFA Nations League champions boast some of the most exciting young prospects in world football and can perhaps take advantage of their status as slight underdogs for the title - certainly compared to the likes of France and England.

Here is your guide to Spain at Euro 2024.

Luis de la Fuente named an initial 29-man squad ahead of Euro 2024 for pre-tournament friendlies against Andorra and Northern Ireland and then cut three players for his final selection.

There weren't too many surprises, although there were some harsh omissions. One of those who can feel hard done by is Tottenham's Pedro Porro, who was left out despite an encouraging season in north London.

Gavi is a big miss for Spain in the engine room after suffering a long-term injury on international duty back in November last year. Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, fresh from winning another Champions League title, has been omitted, as has his former teammate Marco Asensio, now of Paris Saint-Germain.

A move to Saudi Arabia hasn't hindered Aymeric Laporte ahead of Euro 2024, with the Al Nassr defender included. Marc Cucurella is another slightly more surprising name to make the team, although his late season form for Chelsea was strong.

Spain do have a stacked midfield with the likes of Pedri, Rodri and Real Sociedad duo Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, with plenty of exciting attacking options such as young Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Tactics

Usually set up in a 4-3-3 formation, it's hardly surprising that Spain like to dominate possession. With so many technical, ball-playing stars throughout their team, this is a logical setup orchestrated by former Spain youth team coach De la Fuente, who has just signed a new deal with La Roja.

They will take risks playing out from the back, something that opposition sides may attempt to prey upon. However, with such gifted passers in their ranks, especially once the ball reaches the centre of the pitch, they have the ability to play through an opposition press.

Spain also boast a plethora of exciting wide attackers, with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams and a rejuvenated Ayoze Perez at their disposal. In Alejandro Grimaldo and Dani Carvajal, they also have full-backs capable of stretching the pitch and mixing things up.

Their real strength comes in midfield, however. A three likely to consist of Rodri, Pedri and one other - potentially Merino or Fabian Ruiz - they will aim to execute complete control in the engine room.

Fixtures

Spain are pretty familiar with two of their group stage opponents. They kick off their campaign in the 'group of death' against Croatia, the side they beat on penalties in the 2023 Nations League final and knocked out of Euro 2020 following a 5-3 victory after extra-time at the quarter-final stage.

Their second group stage foes are also a team with which they have mixed recent history. Italy, the defending European champions, beat Spain on penalties at Euro 2020 en route to the trophy, although La Roja did get some revenge by beating Italy in the semi-final of the 2023 Nations League.

One match Spain will be expected to win at a canter is their final group game against Albania, who are a surprise qualifier for Euro 2024. La Roja have won all eight past meetings, including a 9-0 triumph back in 1990.

Spain's record vs Euro 2024 group stage opponents

Spain's potential knockout opponents

If Spain were to top Group B, they would receive a favourable draw against the third-placed side from Group A, D, E or F. But with some challenging matches to come, a second-placed finish is very possible, which would force them to play the runner-up from Group A.

Of course, a third-placed finish doesn't guarantee qualification to the last 16, but it could be enough depending on results elsewhere. If they were to finish behind two teams in Group B, they would be drawn against the winner of Group E or F.

Key players to watch

As has been the case for Manchester City for some time now, Rodri holds the key for Spain. The linchpin of De la Fuente's side, his ability to command the centre of the park is pivotal to his nation's success, with La Roja having only lost seven of the 49 matches he has participated in.

Of course, his midfield partner Pedri will be vital, although whether he can find form after a slow and injury-hit last few months of the campaign remains to be seen. RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, who has the ability to play in a variety of roles, could also be a difference-maker after a strong season in Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo has also enjoyed a wonderful Bundesliga campaign, with his 31 goal contributions from left-back crucial to a domestic double and Europa League final appearance.

Alvaro Morata may not be world's most clinical centre-forward but boasts a strong scoring record for Spain. He scored 21 for Atletico Madrid last term and has produced 34 in 71 matches at international level.

Emerging talents

Spain are fortunate enough to have one of the most promising talents in world football preparing for his first major international tournament. Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal had a remarkable breakout season during difficult times in Catalonia.

He may not be guaranteed a starting place but is more than capable of rising to the big occasion, as he has shown for Barca already. Yamal could prove a defining figure in the final third with his pace and flair on the right wing.

Club teammate Fermin Lopez has also made the cut after a strong season, although he is unlikely to be a starter. Athletic Club's Nico Williams, who is subject to interest from the Premier League, is guaranteed some minutes on the left flank.

Spain will go into the tournament with the ambition of being crowned European champions for a record fourth time. While not the favourites for glory with the bookies or supporters, they are capable of being the last team standing in Germany this summer.

What they lack in natural superstars they make up for in talented individuals across the pitch, with not too many areas of obvious weakness compared to their rivals.

With the likes of France, England and hosts Germany soaking up much of the media's attention prior to the competition, Spain could sneak under the radar.