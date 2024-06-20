Spain Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Game Analysis

Group B contains Spain, current holders Italy, Croatia and Albania and looks, on paper, at least to be one of the toughest groups at the competition. Spain are favourites to win the group but are closely followed by Italy and Croatia in the betting.

Spain last won the competition in 2012, making it back to back European Championship wins and are one of the favourites to repeat their performance this summer. They’ve got the talent at their disposal but do they possess the killer instinct to go all the way in Germany?

Group B – Matchweek One

Spain kick off their Group B campaign against one of their biggest rivals to success, in Croatia. The two nations have played each other on six times in the past 11 years, with three of those coming in consecutive European Championships (2012, 2016 and 2020). The two nations are very familiar with each other but it’s been Spain that hold the advantage, winning three of the six encounters.

Group B – Matchweek Two

Group B Date Fixture Ground 20/06 Spain 1-0 Italy Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen *All times BST

There have been 36 meetings between these two nations over the years, with nine of those coming in the past decade. Two of those have come in the European Championships in 2016 and 2020, with Italy coming out on top in both matches. It’s Spain who have the better overall record though, winning 14 games compared to Italy’s 10.

Group B – Matchweek Three

Group B Date Fixture Ground 24/06 Albania vs Spain (8pm) Düsseldorf Arena, Düsseldorf *All times BST

Spain and Albania have locked horns eight times over the years, with Spain coming out on top each time. Albania have only managed to score three times, two of those coming in games in 1993 or before. Historically this has been an easy tie for Spain but they will need to be careful to avoid a potential banana skin.