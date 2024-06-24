Spain eliminates Albania from Euro 2024 and advances England, Netherlands, France into last 16
DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Spain eliminates Albania from Euro 2024 and advances England, Netherlands, France into last 16.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
She swam 400 meters in 3:58.35, touching the wall to joyous cheers, and qualified for Paris 2024.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
Even if Pascal Siakam is already taken care of, and LeBron James is likely to return to Los Angeles, there’s still a nice collection of power forwards available.
Force's engine exploded before his car hit two retaining walls.
The potential models shown to conference commissioners Wednesday would add additional at-large selections and at least one more First Four site.
Plus: The longest putt in history, protests mar the Travelers and Nelly's going the wrong way.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
Atkinson's previous NBA head coaching job was with the Nets from 2016-20.
The burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry delivered again on Sunday, with the Sky overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat the Fever 88-87.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
After a disappointing world championships, the U.S. has identified top-end talent to carry the team back to the top of the sport in Paris.