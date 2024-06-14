Spain defender Laporte a major doubt for Croatia and Italy matches at EURO 2024

Spain have a serious problem as they approach their EURO 2024 opener, as Aymeric Laporte could miss games against both Croatia and Italy.

They are set to begin their tournament in Germany against Croatia on Saturday at 17.00 UK time, while Italy face Albania at 20.00 UK time.

It was already known that Laporte was probably going to miss the first match, but according to reports in Spain this afternoon, there are growing doubts he can feature in any of the three group games at all.

Carrusel Deportivo claim it is ‘practically impossible’ to see him play against Italy next Thursday.

Laporte problem for Spain

Al Nassr defender Laporte has a muscular problem and it is proving more serious than previously thought.

Nacho and Robin Le Normand are expected to be the central defensive pairing tomorrow against Croatia, with the same two potentially called upon against Italy on June 20 too.

Dani Olmo is not 100 per cent fit and could also be in doubt for the Croatia match.