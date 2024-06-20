Spain defender dropped from line-up late on due to muscle problem

Spain made just one change to their line-up for their second group game at Euro 2024 against Italy. Many had thought it down to preference, but it turns out that as with the first game, it was a fitness issue.

Nacho Fernandez played well against Croatia last Saturday, and was in line to start again, but after recovering from a muscle injury himself, Aymeric Laporte returned to the starting line-up. The RFEF have confirmed (via Diario AS) that Nacho’s absence was due to a muscle issue, although it is not thought to be a serious issue. Manager Luis de la Fuente preferred not to run the risk though.

It’s no great issue for de la Fuente or Spain – Laporte was very much the first choice for La Roja coming into the tournament, although Nacho will have loathed to give up his starting role. The pair will battle it out for a place in the team in the knockout stages in all likelihood.