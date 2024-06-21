Spain dealt injury blow ahead of Albania clash

The Spanish national team have been dealt an untimely blow on the personnel front.

This comes amid confirmation that attacker Ayoze Pérez has picked up a fitness problem.

Frontman Pérez, for his part, is fresh off making his European Championships debut on Thursday night.

Introduced off the bench in Spain’s 1-0 downing of Italy, the Real Betis standout impressed in limited minutes down La Roja’s left flank.

In turn, it will come as a blow to country and player alike to hear that Pérez, in the midst of as much, picked up an injury.

As revealed by Helena Condis of COPE, the former Newcastle United and Leicester City man ‘suffered a muscle strain in his right leg’.

Medical scans have been pencilled in for the weekend, to reveal the extent of the issue.

As things stand, though, it looks unlikely that Pérez will be fit to feature in Spain’s final group stage outing against Albania next Monday, with his status for the knockout rounds also up in the air.

Conor Laird | GSFN