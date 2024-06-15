Spain cruise to 3-0 win over Croatia in Euro 2024 opener

Spain's Dani Carvajal celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Three-time winners Spain started their Euro 2024 campaign with an impressive 3-0 triumph against Croatia on Saturday.

Croatia had just found their way into the game when the Spanish side quickly built a 2-0 lead thanks to Alvaro Morata in the 29th and Fabian Ruiz three minutes later. Dani Carvajal added a third shortly before the break.

Croatia thought they pulled one back in the 80th after Bruno Petkovic had a pennalty saved by Unai Simon but got the ball back to score.

The goal, however, was ruled out because Ivan Perisic, who assisted Petkovic, was already with one foot in penalty area when the spot-kick was taken, to the disappointment of the overwhelming majority of Croatian fans at the Olympic stadium.

Croatia have recently been convenient opponents for Spain, losing to the Spanish side in the last 16 of Euro 2020 and in last year's Nations League final.

Spain top Group B ahead of holders Italy's clash against Albania later on Saturday.

Spain's Lamine Yamal became the youngest player in European championship history making his Euro debut at 16 years 338 days.

Spain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion. Sören Stache/dpa