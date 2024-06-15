🚨 Spain and Croatia name their starting XIs for EURO 2024 clash
Spain and Croatia have named their starting lineups for the first match Group B on Saturday.
Here's how Spain will line up at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
¡Ya tenemos el primer once de España en esta #Euro2024!
De La Fuente saca este 11 titular ante Croacia.
¡Vamossssss 🇪🇦! pic.twitter.com/z3wq0EGEeX
— MARCA (@marca) June 15, 2024
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella comes in for Álex Grimaldo, while 16-year-old Lamine-Yamal becomes the youngest ever player to feature at the Euros.
Here it is! #Croatia starting lineup for the first #EURO2024 challenge! 🌟 #ESPCRO #Family #PokažiSrce #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/I90HnKfnXk
— HNS (@HNS_CFF) June 15, 2024
Real Madrid star Luka Modrić captains the Croatia side as expected, with Manchester City's Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić alongside him.