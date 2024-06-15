🚨 Spain and Croatia name their starting XIs for EURO 2024 clash

🚨 Spain and Croatia name their starting XIs for EURO 2024 clash

Spain and Croatia have named their starting lineups for the first match Group B on Saturday.





Here's how Spain will line up at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

¡Ya tenemos el primer once de España en esta #Euro2024!



De La Fuente saca este 11 titular ante Croacia.



¡Vamossssss 🇪🇦! pic.twitter.com/z3wq0EGEeX — MARCA (@marca) June 15, 2024

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella comes in for Álex Grimaldo, while 16-year-old Lamine-Yamal becomes the youngest ever player to feature at the Euros.

Real Madrid star Luka Modrić captains the Croatia side as expected, with Manchester City's Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić alongside him.