Spain confirm injury behind change of formation against Italy

Spain assistant manager Pablo Amo confirms the only change against Italy was forced by a muscular injury to Nacho, as Aymeric Laporte starts.

It kicks off at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

As both teams won their opening fixtures, they were expected to field the same line-ups, and that is largely true.

The only adjustment has seen Laporte come in for Real Madrid star Nacho in the back four.

When Laporte was injured for the opening 3-0 win over Croatia, he was replaced by Robin Le Normand, so this is not just a tactical change.

“With Laporte starting and Nacho benched, I’d repeat what we said before the first match when it was ‘Ayme’ who didn’t play,” assistant Amo told UEFA.com.

“Nacho had some minor muscular discomfort and we think that the players wellbeing always, always comes first. Hence, Laporte starts this time.”

Spain and Italy meet again

Italy beat Spain on penalties in the EURO 2020 semi-final, but lost the other three most recent encounters.

“It’s always special when you’re preparing to play Italy. All those world titles, the reigning European champions…. one of the key things we’ve preached in training this week is that the ‘heart remains well connected to the brain’. In other words – be passionate, but stay smart,” concluded Luis de la Fuente’s aide.

While Spain crushed Croatia 3-0 in their first game, Italy fought back from an early goal after 23 seconds to defeat Albania 2-1.

With Albania and Croatia drawing 2-2, it means whoever wins tonight will mathematically be through as group winners.