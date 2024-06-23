Spain coach: 'A lot at stake' in final group match against Albania

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente believes his squad is strong enough to secure a third victory at the Euro 2024 against Albania on Monday and stressed that "there's a lot at stake."

"We're only focussing on winning, we want to win every game," de la Fuente said in a news conference on Sunday.

"There's a lot at stake tomorrow – there's prestige, recognition and we want to keep improving. We'll approach this game as we have all the others, as if it's the last," he added.

The three-time European champions have already qualified to the last 16 as group winners one of the four best third-placed teams.

"I'm staying calm. We know we have room for improvement. We're progressing and achieving our targets. We want to be a competitive team that's ready to beat our opponents and adapt to different situations in games," de la Fuente said.

A few changes to the starting line-up are expected due to the threat of yellow cards and suspensions as a consequence.

"We'll simply make the changes we think are right. We have absolute confidence in all of our 26 players," the coach said.