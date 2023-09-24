Spain’s Carlota Ciganda delivers dream finish as Europe retains the Solheim Cup

Carlota Ciganda carried the hopes of a home country on her back as she came down the stretch at Finca Cortesin in the south of Spain. After a shocking shank on the 15th, she birdied the next two holes to defeat former No. 1 Nelly Korda and retain the Solheim Cup for Europe. The fiery Spaniard went 4-0 in a dream week as the King of Spain looked on.

“She plays with so much heart,” said an emotional European captain Suzann Pettersen. “I walked down the 16th with her and said, ‘Is this how you wanted it? It’s all yours.’ ”

Europe, winners of the past two Cups, needed only 14 points to retain. The match finished in a tie at 14-14, the first Solheim Cup tie ever, after Lexi Thompson posted a final point for Team USA in the anchor position. The teams came into singles play knotted at 8-8.

Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall, the 121st-ranked player in the world who sat out the first three sessions, put together one of the most inspiring comebacks in Solheim history. Three down with six holes to play, Hedwall made four birdies and a conceded eagle on the par-5 18th to defeat Ally Ewing and give Europe a chance to keep the cup for an historic third time.

