Spain boss says his side cannot afford to get carried away after beating Croatia

Spain boss Luis De La Fuente has urged his players to remain grounded after crushing Croatia in their opening game of Euro 2024.

The Spaniards raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal to record the perfect start to their campaign.

But De La Fuente says his team cannot afford to get carried away given the difficulty of the group they face.

He said: “I am very pleased. Of course it gives us a big boost and calmness as well but in five days we such an important game, against Italy.

“Above all, we need to stay calm. Our target is still very far away and we have to just keep our feet on the ground.

“Part of my job is doing that. We cannot control what happens on the outside but we must control internally, inside the training camp. That’s the message we want to send out – that we need to stay wary.

“We have to feel proud as well as motivated, but we have to keep improving in the next game because that is how we will go far.

“The country is going to be very excited, but we are aware of that and of the euphoria, so we have to just stay calm and be professional, because staying calm is power.”