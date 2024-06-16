Spain boss De la Fuente names the most ‘underrated’ player in his squad

Spain boss De la Fuente names the most ‘underrated’ player in his squad

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente has this weekend moved to lavish praise on an ‘extremely underrated’ member of his squad.

As much comes fresh off La Roja kicking the country’s Euro 2024 campaign into gear in style.

After facing off against an always-dangerous Croatia outfit in the tournament opener on Saturday night, a rampant first-half display saw Spain put themselves out of sight prior to the half-time whistle.

Amongst the goals on the evening was Fabián Ruiz, who conjured up a moment of individual brilliance to put his nation two goals to the good just beyond the half-hour mark.

This came in the thick of what was a wonderful display on the part of the Paris Saint-Germain standout, who more than justified his starting berth over the course of the 90 minutes.

Speaking to the media post-match, it therefore came as little surprise when Ruiz’s name was put to his manager.

And Luis de la Fuente made use of the opportunity to sing the praises of the former Napoli man, revealing his take that Ruiz is not afforded the credit he deserves:

“If Fabian was called differently, all people would constantly talk about how strong he is. Trust me, he’s extremely underrated.”

Conor Laird | GSFN