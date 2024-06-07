Spain boss De la Fuente admits Fermín López reminds him of Barcelona teammate

Spanish national team head coach Luis de la Fuente has on Friday opened up on his admiration for Barcelona talent Fermín López.

Fermín, for his part, is of course in the midst of what has proven a week to remember.

After being afforded his first-ever appearance for Spain in a friendly meeting with Andorra, the 21-year-old marked the occasion with a pair of assists.

As much has since proven enough to earn Fermín a place in La Roja’s finalised squad for the upcoming European Championships, where he will no doubt be hopeful of making a similarly telling impact.

Speaking to the media earlier today after his squad for the Euros was made official, the name of Barcelona’s latest breakout talent was in turn put to his international manager.

And, in his response, Luis de la Fuente went on to reveal that he sees striking similarities between Fermín, and sidelined Blaugrana teammate Gavi:

“Fermin is pure energy. I don’t want to make comparisons but there are things about him that reminds me of Gavi.

“He has fantastic talent, he is very dynamic, he has the technique to settle in very well and he also has (goalscoring) arrival.”

Conor Laird | GSFN