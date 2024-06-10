From Spain: Barcelona remain interested in a summer move for Mason Greenwood



Despite the FA Cup final success, it was a season to forget for Manchester United and INEOS want to start their first full season in charge on the right note.

There are plans to recruit more than one centre-back and midfielder while there is also the need to bring in an elite strike partner for Rasmus Hojlund.

But after years of mistakes in the market by the incompetent Glazers, the Red Devils will first have to focus on sales to raise capital and steer clear of breaching any Profit and Sustainability rules.

Quite a few big-name stars have already left and more could be on the way and the list includes players who spent last season out on loan, like Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood in demand

The United academy graduate enjoyed a fine campaign at Getafe, registering 10 goals and six assists and was the club’s second top-scorer.

The 22-year-old’s displays have caught the attention of Europe’s elite teams with plenty of Spanish, Italian, and English clubs in the fray.

Barcelona were rumoured to be interested in the versatile forward and had even planned on a player exchange deal in order to land the England international. It was considered as a dream move for the player.

However, reports later emerged which stated that the Catalan giants had exited the race due to the prospect of fan backlash and a potential price hike.

Rivals Atletico Madrid had reportedly taken the lead with their player-swap deal but SPORT have now claimed that the Camp Nou outfit never left the race.

They are continuing to monitor proceedings and are in touch with United regarding a potential deal. The only drawback is the lack of clarity regarding their summer budget which is stopping them from advancing negotiations.

“Barça are continuing to work on sports planning for next season. The option of incorporating a forward is on the table for Deco and Hansi Flick. Among the candidates is someone who played in La Liga this season: Mason Greenwood.

Barca remain interested

“The Manchester United striker, on loan to Getafe, is highly regarded by the Barça club as a ‘low cost’ option to reinforce the forward line next season.

“As SPORT learned, Barça has already made some move towards closer relations, without committing in any way, since as of today it is unknown how much ‘fair play’ the entity will have in the summer.”

This confusion regarding finances might allow other clubs to win the race with United holding out for €50 million. The player wants a return to Getafe but United prefer a permanent solution.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is even prepared to reintegrate the forward into the first team should a satisfactory offer not arrive this June.

