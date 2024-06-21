Spain and Athletic Club star Nico Williams reveals message from brother Inaki Williams after MOTM performance

Spain and Athletic Club star Nico Williams was the best of the lot on Thursday night as Spain took Italy to the cleaners, albeit not in the scoreline. The young winger was terrorising Giovanni di Lorenzo on the left side constantly, and was scarcely stopped.

He was asked about a phrase from manager Luis de la Fuente in which he explained that Williams’ job was to ‘make them happy’. Williams, 21, cited that the coach had kept things simple for them.

“Key. Yes, the truth is that the coach has given us the key to not do anything strange. He is very happy. We are all very happy and well, a priori people did not see us as a favourite. We have to continue working like this and hey, I already told you that it is the game against Albania, but the round of 16 is not for two days. A bit like it’s going to be,” he explained to Cadena SER.

Picking up the player of the match award, it was his work down the left that led to the only goal of the game, and he also set up Pedri twice for clear opportunities.

PURO CINE JR 🔥🤩 STARBOY💫 — IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) June 20, 2024

After the game, the first to congratulate him was brother Inaki Williams.

“Yes, as soon as I entered the dressing room. First my colleagues applauded me, the truth is that I am very happy. And as soon as I picked up my phone from a message from him, he sent me a voice message and the truth is that he told me that I have taken the Williams surname around the world of football.”

Inaki Williams also tweeted out ‘Pure cinema jr. Starboy’ in reference to his brother. His stock continues to rise, and Nico Williams has already been heavily linked to the Premier League and Barcelona, with his €58m release clause looking increasingly small. Currently, his focus is Euro 2024 though, where he continues to impress.