Spain announce final Euro squad, with Cubarsí dropped

Luis de la Fuente, former coach of Spain's U-21 national team, speaks at a press conference. La Fuente has included five Barcelona players in a provisional squad of 29 for the Euro 2024 tournament where the team will be aiming for a record fourth title. Cezaro De Luca/dpa

Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsí, Aleix García and Marcos Llorente have been dropped as Spain coach Luis de la Fuente nominated his final squad of 26 players for Euro 2024 on Friday.

The ommission of 17-year-old Cubarsí from the provisional squad came as a surprise as he is a regular starter at Barca.

Team-mate Fermín López meanwhile was preferred over Atletico Madrid's Llorente and García of Girona.

The Barca contingent in the final list also includes 16-year-old forward Lamine Yamal, while La Liga and Champions League winners Real Madrid have Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Joselu in the squad.

The names were presented in a video by players' family members and Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal.

The triple champions play a final tune-up game on Saturday against Northen Ireland. They leave for the Euro host country of Germany on Monday, with title holders Italy, Croatia and Albania the group stage opponents.