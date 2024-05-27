Spain announce 29-strong provisional squad for Euro 2024

Luis de la Fuente, former coach of Spain's U-21 national team, speaks at a press conference. La Fuente has included five Barcelona players in a provisional squad of 29 for the Euro 2024 tournament where the team will be aiming for a record fourth title. Cezaro De Luca/dpa

Spain coach Luis de La Fuente has included five Barcelona players in a provisional squad of 29 for the Euro 2024 tournament where the team will be aiming for a record fourth title.

Barca represent youth in the squad from 16-year-old forward Lamine Yamal, 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí, 21-year-old midfielders Pedri and Fermín López, plus forward Ferrán Torres, the oldest at 24.

Spanish champions Real Madrid provide three players in the experienced Dani Carvajal (32), Nacho Fernández and Joselu (both 34).

De La Fuentes' squad also includes midfielder Rodrigo from English champions Manchester City and two players from the Euro host country of Germany: Alejandro Grimaldo from Bundesliga and German Cup winners Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo.

Not picked owing to injury were Barcelona duo Gavi and Alejandro Balde as well as Sevilla's Isco.

The final squad of no more than 26 players must be named by June 7.

Spain will warm up for the Euros with tune-up games on June 5 against Andorra and three days later against Northern Ireland.

At the Euros, the 1964, 2008 and 2012 champions start on June 15 against Croatia, with title holders Italy and Albania their other group stage opponents.