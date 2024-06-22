Spain’s Alejandro Grimaldo names Barcelona star as player who ‘surprised’ him most

Spain star Alejandro Grimaldo has pointed towards a member of the attacking ranks at Barcelona as the player who has most surprised him with his talents whilst on international duty.

Grimaldo, for his part, is currently playing his part at Euro 2024, with Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad.

Fresh off a scintillating campaign on the books of Bayer Leverkusen, the wing-back, in turn, has been afforded a rare opportunity to take in the talents of his fellow countrymen, up close and personal.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, a series of questions surrounding his time with La Roja to date were therefore put to Grimaldo.

And one, in particular, has since piqued widespread attentions at La Liga giants Barcelona.

This comes with the former Blaugrana talent having pointed towards Lamine Yamal as the player whose abilities have surprised him most over the last couple of weeks:

“He is an incredible player, he has no ceiling,” Grimaldo began, during an interview with Mundo Deportivo. “He has surprised me a lot too. It is something that I had never seen up close and despite his age, he makes a difference in every training session, in every game, it is something unique. I tell him to work hard, to take good care of himself, because I hope a player like that never has injuries because it is a pleasure to see him play, whether on your team or as a spectator. He also has a very strong mentality.”

💬 Grimaldo, sobre Lamine Yamal en MD



Conor Laird | GSFN