From Spain: 17-goal Real Madrid star ‘flirting’ with Manchester City for seismic summer transfer

Manchester City are reportedly one of five teams interested in signing Real Madrid and Brazil star Rodrygo this summer.

The 23-year-old is set to start the UEFA Champions League Final at Wembley Stadium this weekend, after the Brazilian forward scored twice against Manchester City in the quarter-final stages of the competition to help Carlo Ancelotti’s side eliminate the Sky Blues.

Rodrygo smashed Real Madrid ahead in the first-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu and netted the opening goal at the Etihad Stadium in the second-leg, but the forward has been linked with a shock permanent move to east Manchester.

The Brazilian superstar has been at Real Madrid since 2019 and despite being contracted in the Spanish capital until 2028, Rodrygo has been linked with a potential summer exit due to the imminent arrivals of both Kylian Mbappe and Endrick at the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo has been directly involved in 26 goals this term for Real Madrid, and has made 34 La Liga appearances and scored five goals in 12 Champions League showings.

The 23-year-old has fuelled talk of an exit from Spain this summer ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund however, with the forward ‘flirting’ with Manchester City for a move to the Etihad Stadium, according to regional reports.

Sport Witness relay claims from journalist Fernando Burgos, who reports that Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG all want to sign Rodrygo this summer.

Pep Guardiola could look to bolster his wide options this summer, with suggestions that Jack Grealish could leave the club after making just 10 Premier League starts for the Sky Blues during the recent campaign.

Manchester City could also lose Bernardo Silva, and it remains unknown where Etihad officials plan to use Savio next season, with confusion as to whether he will move to the Premier League or return to Girona.

Manchester City could also complete transfer business with Real Madrid’s rival Barcelona this summer, with the future of Joao Cancelo to be resolved and links between Kalvin Phillips and the Catalan club.