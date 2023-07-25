Spagnuolo, Bolton believe Chiefs can be top 10 defense in 2023

Jul. 24—Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and third-year linebacker Nick Bolton are in agreement on wanting the defense to be top 10 in the NFL in 2023.

"I'm with Nick. I'd like us to climb up there," Spagnuolo said. "I'm not going to worry about that week to week, but at the end of the year, I'd like that to be the ultimate goal."

Spagnuolo met with the media after training camp practice on Monday to answer various questions about the defense. Spagnoulo, now in his fifth year with K.C., mentioned how teams often use total yardage as the ultimate decider of who the best defenses are in the league.

However, the team focuses on the broader picture in determining how good the defense is by using defensive efficiency as its measuring stick.

Spagnuolo's first year saw the Chiefs in the top 10 in defensive efficiency, but the last three years they've been middle of the pack. Spagnuolo thinks they know where the improvements can be.

"The first one is the red zone. The second one is some third down even though it wasn't terrible. There are certain areas in there that we need to get better. We were really good at not giving up big plays" Spagnuolo said.

During OTAs in June, he said of his second-year DBs were "lightyears ahead" and noted the confidence is there. On Monday at training camp, he says they even look different to him.

"I've been doing this thing for a long time. I really enjoy young guys when they do that and they just see how much they mature. When they come back, sometimes after that first year, facially they look different to me. They look like young pups. Then all of a sudden, a year later, that's a grown man," Spagnuolo said.

Defensive back Trent McDuffie is now in his second season under Spagnuolo's scheme. While last year's stats didn't jump off the page for McDuffie, the former first round pick had seven pass break ups in 11 starts after a Week 1 injury caused him to miss six games.

While some may look at the zero interceptions in his rookie season, McDuffie is focused on the bigger picture as he comes off a Super Bowl championship.

"I'm not really somebody who really cares about personal goals. I'm not someone who writes 'I gotta get this amount of picks, this amount of stats,'" McDuffie said.

CAMP NOTES: Defensive tackle Chris Jones has yet to report to camp as the two sides work on a possible contract extension for the All-Pro. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not participate in practice on Monday after suffering a knee injury Sunday while fielding punts.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.