SpaceX Craft Carrying Crew-6 Streaks Across Sky Over Tampa Bay

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station ended after six months in a successful splashdown off Jacksonville, Florida, in the early hours of September 4.

Crew-6 was made up of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The crew spent six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), having arrived on March 3, NASA said.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 were welcomed aboard the ISS by Crew-6 on August 27.

This footage, from the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay, shows the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour streaking through the sky over Tampa Bay. Credit: NWS Tampa Bay via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]