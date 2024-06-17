Spacek rolls to third win in FastLane series

Jun. 17—SUPERIOR — Terran Spacek of Phillips, Wisconsin made a late pass to claim victory in a FastLane Motorsports Northland Super Stock Series feature on Friday night at Gondik Law Speedway.

Spacek, who came into Friday night's show with heat and feature wins at recent events in Proctor and Grand Rapids, grabbed another heat win, then moved up for fourth starting spot in the feature to the top two. He and polesitter Curt Myers dueled throughout many of the 33 caution-free laps before Spacek made his move on the bottom of turn four on lap 25 and it stuck for a half-second victory.

The FastLane Series was to continue Saturday and Sunday in Ogilvie and Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, respectively, with a finale at Rice Lake Speedway on Wednesday, July 3.

In WISSOTA Modifieds, Jack Rivord of Superior was the class of the field, moving up from third at the start to the lead on lap three and facing no further opposition over the 20-lap run.

In WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, Joey Jensen of Forest Lake worked his way up from the ninth starting spot and made his pass for the lead on the outside with four laps to go.

The WISSOTA Pure Stock feature went to Aaron Bernick of Duluth, starting from the outside of the front row. Bernick survived an ongoing battle with polesitter Shane Basina and with Jake Smith over the final laps.

Carson Gotelaere made a three-wide pass in the early going and outpaced the field ahead of runner-up DeJay Jarecki.

The fifth annual Badger State Hornet Nationals are on tap for the program on Friday night, June 21, as well as the opening round of the KME Late Model Series.