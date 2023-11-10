Space Game vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State could be perfect way for UCF to take back home kingdom

When UCF takes the field Saturday, the players will be dressed in sky blue jerseys as part of its annual Space Game tradition.

The Knights know everyone will be fired up by the debut of this year’s uniforms, but they also hope it will help the team get its mojo back at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

UCF has dropped consecutive games (Baylor, West Virginia) at home for the first time since 2016.

Adding to the excitement is hosting No. 15 Oklahoma State, which sits atop the conference standings. The last time UCF hosted a ranked team at the Bounce House was No. 20 Cincinnati last season when the Knights pulled off a 25-21 upset.

“This is our kingdom,” said fifth-year senior offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole. “They’ve got to stop us on offense and they’ve got to come score some points against our defense. I’m excited to play this game.”

Added sophomore defensive back Nikai Martinez: “It’s going to be very important to get this home win. I don’t even remember the last home win honestly. To be able to get this win for UCF, for us and for the fans who deserve it, that would definitely get us going for the rest of the season.”

Saturday’s game has been a sellout for quite some time and the Knights have been averaging near capacity (44,109 fans) in their four previous home games.

UCF needs to win two of its remaining three games to be bowl eligible. The last time the program didn’t qualify for a bowl game was 2015.

“It’s the same formula. We have got to go win as a team,” said offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw. “Whatever the situation, the offense has got to step up when it’s their time and the defense has got to step up when it’s their time and we’ve got to do it as a team.”

Said coach Gus Malzahn: “We need to get a victory home for our fans. Our fans have been really good and phenomenal.”

Coaches: Malzahn, 3rd season at UCF, 22-14 (99-42 overall); Mike Gundy, 19th season at Oklahoma State, 163-77 (163-77 overall).

Quick slant: This is the first meeting between these programs. … Oklahoma State is 5-4 in games played in Florida. Four wins occurred in bowl games, including victories in the 2017 Camping World Bowl (Virginia Tech, 30-21) and the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl (Miami, 37-34). … Malzahn is one win away from reaching a 100-win milestone.

About UCF (4-5, 1-5 Big 12): Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee continues to settle back into the starting role after missing three games with a knee injury. Plumlee rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown, his fourth of the season in the win against Cincinnati. … Edge rusher Tre’mon Morris-Brash leads the conference in tackles for loss (16.5) and his 8 sacks is the most by a Knight since Shaquem Griffin (11) in 2016.

About Oklahoma State (7-2, 5-1 Big 12): Quarterback Alan Bowman is coming off his second 300-plus yard performance after throwing for 334 to lead the Cowboys to a 27-24 win over Oklahoma in the Bedlam Series. He’s started the last eight games, leading OSU to 6-2. … Linebacker Nickolas Martin leads the conference in tackles (92) and is fourth in tackles for loss (11.5).

3 things to watch

Slow down Ollie Gordon. UCF’s defense faces perhaps its most significant challenge with the sophomore running back leading the country in rushing yards (1,225), rushing yards per game (136.1), yards after contact (742) and 100-yard games (6). The Knights have allowed eight 100-plus-yard rushers, including Cincinnati’s Corey Kiner (114) and Ryan Montgomery (113) last week.

Keep RJ Harvey rolling. The Knights feature their own talented running back in Harvey, who ranks fifth in rushing yards per game (97.3), fourth in rushing yards (876) and yards after contact (542) and second in rushing touchdowns (9). The senior has rushed for at least 100 yards in four consecutive games and could become the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Greg McCrae in 2018.

Avoid turnovers. UCF didn’t turn the ball over once in its win against Cincinnati last week. It was the third time that the Knights didn’t commit a turnover. The team is 2-1 in those games.

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium

When: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN; Radio: AM 740/FM 96.9 The Game, Sirius/XM 199

Weather: 83 degrees, 0% rain chance

Favorite: Oklahoma State 2.5 points

