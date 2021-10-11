SP+ rankings amazingly still in love with the Gators after Week 6

Florida’s win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday wasn’t the prettiest performance all-around, but it’s hard to find much to complain about with a 42-0 shutout, UF’s first against an SEC opponent since blanking the Commodores in 2019.

That victory also counteracted the Kentucky loss as far as the SP+ rankings are concerned. The Gators only dropped one spot to No. 5 after losing that game, and this week, they’re back up to No. 4. Per SP+, they have the No. 4 offense, No. 12 defense and No. 61 special teams unit.

The only teams ranked above them are Georgia, Iowa and Alabama, who didn’t drop far after losing to Texas A&M. As a reminder, SP+ doesn’t take wins and losses into account, but rather performance exclusively.

With that in mind, it helps explain why Florida still ranks above several undefeated teams, including Michigan, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Iowa and Michigan State.

Despite sitting at 4-2, the SP+ rankings have liked UF all season. That should give fans at least some confidence heading into a road game against LSU, who could be in the beginning part of a spiral. Still, winning at Death Valley is never easy, and that’s a tough matchup ahead of the rivalry game against UGA.

