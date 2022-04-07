SP+ Predicts Utah State’s 2022 Football Schedule

Aggies hoping to repeat is 2021 success.

Transfers to lead the way?

Utah State is hoping that it can keep it going in 2022 and follow up from its 2021 Mountain West championship season. It will be difficult with loss of talent and a non-conference game vs. Alabama but Blake Anderson proved himself in his first year.

Bill Connelly’s first edition of SP+ recently came out with its first edition of where teams are ranked heading into the 2022 season. Now we will use those numbers to predict the record of each Mountain West school, and then determine who is expected to be the very early champion.

Utah State’s SP+ starts out as 91st and their projected record as 6-6

2022 Full Mountain West Football Schedule

Aug 27 UConn (SP+ :127 | WIN)

Sept 3 at Alabama (SP+ :3 | LOSS)

Sept 10 Weber State (SP+ :N/A | WIN)

Sept 17 OPEN DATE

Sept 24 UNLV (SP+ :109 | WIN)

Sept 30 at BYU (SP+ :23 | LOSS)

Oct 8 Air Force (SP+ :65 | LOSS)

Oct 15 at Colorado State (SP+ :86 | LOSS)

Oct 22 at Wyoming (SP+ :85 | LOSS)

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 New Mexico (SP+ :126 | WIN)

Nov 12 at Hawaii (SP+ :122 | WIN)

Nov 19 San Jose State (SP+ :96 | WIN)

Nov 26 at Boise State (SP+ :43 | LOSS)





