SP+ Predict Colorado State’s 2022 Football Record

What do the advance numbers say about the Rams record for 2022?

Is a bowl game a possibility?

Bill Connelly’s first edition of SP+ recently came out with its first edition of where teams are ranked heading into the 2022 season. Now we will use those numbers to predict the record of each Mountain West school, and then determine who is expected to be the very early champion.

Colorado State’s initial SP+ number is just below the middle at No. 86. Will that be enough to get first-year head coach Jay Norvell to get to a bowl game in 2022?

Sept 3 at Michigan (SP+ 4: LOSS)

Sept 10 Middle Tennessee (SP+ 104: WIN)

Sept 17 at Washington State (SP+ 70: LOSS)

Sept 24 Sacramento State (SP+ N/A: WIN)

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 at Nevada (SP+ 120: WIN)

Oct 15 Utah State (SP+ 91: WIN)

Oct 22 Hawaii (SP+ 122: WIN)

Oct 29 at Boise State (SP+ 43: LOSS)

Nov 5 at San Jose State (SP+ 96: LOSS)

Nov 12 Wyoming (SP+ 85: LOSS)

Nov 19 at Air Force (SP+ 65: LOSS)

Nov 26 New Mexico (SP+ 126: WIN)

If these rankings hold up — spoiler, they likely won’t — then Colorado State and Norvell will be bowl eligible and possibly going to a bowl game with a 6-6 record.





